Todd County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie man was hurt when his motorcycle slid into a ditch on Saturday night. The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Highway 71 in Little Sauk Township, south of Long Prairie.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Jesse Zirbes was driving south on Highway 71 when he hit the brakes, laid down the bike, and went into the ditch.

He was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.