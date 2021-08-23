Todd Allen Banick, 58, Pierz

March 6, 1963 - August 17, 2021

Todd Allen Banick, 58, of Pierz, MN, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence.

Todd was born on March 6, 1963 at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, MN to Gerald Stanley and Bernice Rose (Wacker) Banick. He graduated from Healy High School in 1981. In 1984, he married Janet Loidolt at St. Joseph's Church in Pierz. Together, they had five children: Nathan, Gina, Heidi, Kayla, and Cassie.

Todd worked at Midwest Machinery in Little Falls as a service technician for John Deere. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, being outdoors, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Harding Sportsman's Club.

Surviving Todd are his children: Nathan Banick of Las Vegas, NV; Gina (Cody) Carlson of Elkhorn, NE; Heidi (Luke) Norenberg of Richland, WA; Kayla Banick of Forest Lake, MN; and Cassie Banick of The Woodlands, TX; nine grandchildren; his mother, Bernice Banick of Pierz, MN; and his brothers: Terry Banick of Pierz, MN, and Brad Banick of Thief River Falls, MN.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Banick.

Per Todd's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.