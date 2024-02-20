Timothy “Tim” M. Botz, 56, of St. Cloud and formerly of Rockville

May 18, 1967 - February 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville for Timothy “Tim” M. Botz, age 56, of St. Cloud and formerly of Rockville, who passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with Leukemia. Reverend Donald Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rockville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville.

Tim was born on May 18, 1967 to Harvey and Kathleen (Dockendorf) Botz in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Joseph area, the youngest of five boys. Tim graduated from Apollo High School in 1985 and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation in 1990. He was united in marriage to Lori M. Notsch on October 13, 1990 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Tim worked for Menards and Mathew Hall Lumber as an Estimator. Most recently, he worked for Coldspring, first as a Water Saw Operator and then as an Estimator. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville where he was a Eucharistic Minister and past member of the Parish Council.

Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his granddaughter. Never one to sit still, Tim always had projects that he was working on. As a self-taught carpenter and electrician, he enjoyed working on home renovations for his family and friends. In his “free time”, Tim enjoyed playing the guitar, painting landscapes, camping, going to the family cabin on Smith Lake in Osakis, giving pontoon rides and spoiling his dog. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, willingness to lend a hand and loyalty to his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lori; son, Hayden (Kellsie) of Montrose; daughter, Connor of Buffalo; granddaughter, Ellie; brothers, Chuck (Mary Beth) of Sleepy Eye, Tom (Carol) of St. Joseph and Dave (Dana) of Waverly; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and brother-in-law, Michael “Mike” Notsch.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology Unit for their loving and compassionate care of Tim. A special thank you, also, to all of Tim’s family and friends for their support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.