Timothy “Tim” J. Kedrowski, 69, St. Cloud

July 10, 1954 - January 4, 2024

attachment-Timothy Kedrowski loading...

Timothy “Tim” Kedrowski, age 69, was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus. He passed away at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, MN on January 4, 2024. Tim passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Timothy James Kedrowski was born July 10, 1954, in St. Cloud, MN to Francis “Sonny” and Marijane (Mondloch) Kedrowski.

A Celebration of life will take place at The Waters Church in Sartell on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, January 12, and one hour prior to the Saturday Celebration at The Waters Church in Sartell. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tim was united in marriage to Jeanne Wolf on April 10, 1976 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Together, Tim and his wife lived in Rice for 34 years where they raised their six children, fostered newborns for 29 years, opened their home to everyone, and hosted many Japanese exchange students.

Throughout his life, Tim’s strong faith guided him to serve others using his genuine ability to connect with people. He spent time as a Culinary Chef, a youth counselor at the St. Cloud Childrens Home and many years in sales. He spent 20 years serving the community as a volunteer member of the Rice Fire Department. He was a member of the St. Cloud Crusade Choir, was part of the Christian Charismatic Renewal, spent many years as a youth minister and coached and assisted in his children’s sports. He enjoyed deer hunting, spending time in the North woods, strumming his guitar around the campfire, and most of all his family. Tim was joyful, positive, always willing to help others, and brought light to all who knew him through his infectious smile, sparkling blue eyes, and love of music. He had a personality and charisma to make friends wherever he went. He liked to tell stories, mostly about his children, and was eager to share his faith and his greatest love of Jesus Christ, and never parted ways without a sincere “God Bless You”.

Tim’s impact on his family and friends will forever live on in their hearts and actions. His ability to love, support and forgive will be engrained in those he left behind, his best friend and wife, Jeanne of St. Cloud, children; Rachael Kedrowski (Scott Gilbert) of Milaca, Peter (Honarae) Kedrowski of Rice, Kristina (Chris) Scheel of Rice, Teresa (Lee) Dusek of Rice, Sarah Kedrowski of Hinesville, GA, and Casey (Haley) Kedrowski of Rice; brother, Kirk (Jean) Kedrowski of Sauk Rapids, and sister’s, Jane (Harold) Bares of Bellevue, NE, Judy (Ron) Cruser of Sauk Rapids and Mary Beth (Buzz) Cripe of Rice, grandchildren, Anthony, Madison, Vayla, Timmy, Victoria, Elison, Colton, David and Archer, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was reunited with his parents and those that went before him.

Tim’s family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living and his earlier care at Good Shepherd Cottages, Moments Hospice, and St. Croix Hospice.