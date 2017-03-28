Timothy T. Jansky, 52, Sartell

May 18, 1964 - March 21, 2017

Funeral services celebrating the life of Timothy T. Jansky, 52, of Sartell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at The Waters Church in Sartell. Tim passed away Tuesday, March 21st at the St.Cloud Hospital. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday both at The Waters Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Tim was born on May 18, 1964 in St. Cloud to Peter and Margaret “Peggy” (Zenzius) Jansky. Tim worked in both sales and truck driving for Apperts Food Service prior to owning and operating T&M’s Restaurant in Avon. He married Laura Rice on December 26, 2008. Tim was a charter member of The Waters Church and a past member of the Avon Fire Department.

Tim was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, practical jokes and delicious caramel rolls.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Amanda (Chad) Meierhofer of Rockville; Toni (Keith) Becker of Cold Spring, Jordan (Ariel) Thielen of St. Cloud, Hunter Thielen of Sartell; five grandchildren, Eva, Michaela, Mariah, Ryder and Lyla; brothers and sisters, Peter “Punky” (Peg) Jansky of South Haven; Pat (Mike) Henkemeyer of Nisswa, Tammy Jansky of St. Cloud; parents-in-law, Doug and Rita Rice of St. Cloud; and his beloved dog, Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Lisa Jansky; brother-in-law, Roger Laudenbach; and sister-in-law, Kathy Rice.