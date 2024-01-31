Time To Remodel Your Weekend With The Weekender

Time To Remodel Your Weekend With The Weekender

Unsplash
loading...

There is a good variety of activities this Weekender. From home remodeling to bean bags, hip-hop, and books you can take advantage of the great winter weather and do something fun. If you want us to include an event in the Weekender, email us here.

  • Unsplash
    loading...
    1

    Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show

    U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

    Check out over 150 vendors under one roof for everything home remodeling plus celebrity speakers that include Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions, Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan of HGTV’s Renovation 911, and Virginia Chamlee the author of Big Thrift Energy.  The Show is 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

    Cost is :

    Adults (At the door): $12.00
    Adults (Online):  $10.00
    Seniors (60+) at the door: $8.00
    Children Ages 6 - 12: $4.00
    Children Ages 5 & Under: FREE

  • Laura Bradshaw
    loading...
    2

    Craft and Cocktails Fair

    Downtown St. Cloud

    The fair features local Minnesota artists and you can enjoy a craft cocktail while you shop. The event is at Arroy - Thai and Filipino Restaurant, and Twin Flame - Crystals and Witchery.  Some of the crafters on hand will be:
    Free Mind Art
    Creations by Bailey
    Heather Sissala
    Moonlit Mischief
    Cosmic Chaos
    Parker
    LexiAnn Customs
    Nicole Taylor
    Certainly Wildflowers
    Paper Mountain Jewelry
    Tricky Stitchery

    The Fair runs from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Keith Levit, Thinkstock
    loading...
    3

    Book Fair - Warm Up and Restock

    St. Cloud Public Library

    If you love to read you can stock up on deals at the St. Cloud Library for fiction, romance, science fiction, kids' books, and more. The book fair runs Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Getty Images/iStockphoto
    loading...
    4

    6th Annual Bean Bag Tournament

    Blue Heron - Cold Spring, MN

    6th annual Bean Bag Tournament and Silent Auction at Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring.  A portion of the proceeds go to Firefighters for Healing.  The tourney is on Saturday starting at noon.

    REGISTER by emailing:  skip@skiphalverson.com or text 320-761-1303.

    Firefighters for Healing is a non-profit that helps burn survivor patients, firefighters, and first responders after a line-of-duty injury or medical diagnosis.

  • Keller Bar/Red Carpet Nightclub
    loading...
    5

    Winter 24' Hip Hop Showcase

    Keller Bar - Downtown St. Cloud

    The Winter '24 Hip Hop Showcase will feature performances by L-DuB & Robs, Lil Bimmy, YMI Witless, Big Smoke, and more. There will also be some open mic time after the show is done.

    Saturday at 10:00 p.m. at the Keller Bar. It is a 21+ event. The event is free/no cover charge.

Filed Under: St. cloud weekend events, Things to Do in St. Cloud, Weekender
Categories: feature story, Featured, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud Events, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON