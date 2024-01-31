Time To Remodel Your Weekend With The Weekender

1

Check out over 150 vendors under one roof for everything home remodeling plus celebrity speakers that include Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions, Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan of HGTV’s Renovation 911, and Virginia Chamlee the author of Big Thrift Energy. The Show is 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost is :

Adults (At the door): $12.00

Adults (Online): $10.00

Seniors (60+) at the door: $8.00

Children Ages 6 - 12: $4.00

Children Ages 5 & Under: FREE