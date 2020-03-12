The Weekender: SEVEN, James Sewell Ballet and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is at lot happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can see the professional dance group James Sewell Ballet, enjoy many St. Patrick's Day celebrations, see the powerful play performance of SEVEN in Collegeville, take the kids painting, or enjoy some country music with The Dolly's.Read more in The Weekender!
James Sewell BalletSt. Cloud
A professional dance company out of Minneapolis will be making a stop in St. Cloud this weekend. The James Sewell Ballet are on a statewide tour with their 30th Anniversary program. The show captures balletic and gymnastic elegance, charming theatricality, robust musicality, and spectacular physicality all under on roof. Tickets for the show are $25 and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, March 13th, 7:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day ParadeKimball
The St. Patrick's Day celebrations will be in full swing this weekend. You can catch one of many Irish Parades happening around central Minnesota including out in Kimball on Saturday. Lineup is at noon and the parade will start around 1:00 p.m. at Pearl Lake Lodge. The event is free to attend, however 100% of food sales go directly to Holy Cross School.
- Saturday, March 14th, 1:00 p.m.
SevenCollegeville
A riveting documentary play comes to central Minnesota this weekend. SEVEN is based on the real stories of seven remarkable woman who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries. Since the premiere in 2008, these inspiring tales have been performed in over 30 countries. These stories have inspired many that a single act of courage can change the lives of thousands. Tickets for the show are $28. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
- Saturday, March 14th, 7:30 p.m.
The Dolly'sPioneer Place
Country music fans make your way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend to hear some great music. The Dolly's features amazing harmonizing to the music of The Trio: Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt and many other country artists of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Together this group brings their collective talents to the stage you’ll swear you’re live at the Grand Ole Opry! Tickets for the show start at $20 and show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Place theater.
- Saturday, March 14th, 7:30 p.m.
Family Paint NightSt. Cloud
Enjoy a great night the whole family will enjoy. The Holiday Inn in St. Cloud is holding a family paint night Saturday. Come explore, create and connect as a family through painting. Cost is $10 per child and $15 per adult. The fun runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 14th, 3:00 p.m.