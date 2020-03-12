The Weekender: SEVEN, James Sewell Ballet and More!

3

A riveting documentary play comes to central Minnesota this weekend. SEVEN is based on the real stories of seven remarkable woman who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries. Since the premiere in 2008, these inspiring tales have been performed in over 30 countries. These stories have inspired many that a single act of courage can change the lives of thousands. Tickets for the show are $28. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.

- Saturday, March 14th, 7:30 p.m.