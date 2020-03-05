The Weekender: Central MN Idol, Zeppo and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is something for everyone happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out some local performers with Central MN Idol, hear a great Irish band JigJam perform at the Paramount Theatre, rock out to Led Zeppelin at Pioneer Place, watch some talented young figured skaters in Richmond or go for a leisurely skate with the family in Sauk Rapids. Read more in The Weekender!
Central Minnesota IdolSt. Cloud
Enjoy some local talent musically battling it out for the second annual Central MN Idol contest at the Paramount Theatre. The event is a fundraiser put on by the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota where local performers are raising money for a charity of their choice. This year's performers are: Gregory James competing for Project Astride, Dave Lumley competing for Boys and Girls Club of Central MN, Adam Hammer competing for Pathways 4 Youth, and Tom Speckhard competing for the Terebinth Refuge. Audience members will vote for the winner through donations which will be split equally between the Youth Chorale and the charity. Tickets for the show are $34 and showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
- Saturday, March 7th, 7:30 p.m.
JigJamSt. Cloud
Get into the Irish spirit this weekend inside the Paramount Theatre. JigJam is a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana this group has been capturing audiences around the world with their onstage energy and musical ability. Tickets for the show start at $20. Show time is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 6th, 7:30 p.m.
ZeppoSt. Cloud
The sounds of Led Zeppelin will be filling the Pioneer Place Theater this weekend. Zeppo features Minnesota rock veterans John Eller, Terry Fisher, Noah Levy, and Paul Boblett who celebrate their full-throttle love of Led Zeppelin. Tickets for the show are $26 and show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
- Friday, March 6th, 7:30 p.m.
Open SkateSauk Rapids
Enjoy an afternoon of ice skating with your family in Sauk Rapids. Sports Arena East is holding an open skate Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Skate rentals are available at the rink office or you can bring your own. Skating is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and children under 4 are free with a paid adult. So grab the family and make some lasting memories.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, March 8th, 11:00 a.m.
Blades of GloryRichmond
Check out some talented figure skaters showing off their skills this weekend. The River Lakes Figure Skating Club's annual spring show is on Friday and Saturday at the River Lakes Civic Arena. Tickers are available through any figure skater or at the door. Bring a blanket, mittens, and get ready for some excitement! Show times are 6:00 p.m. Friday and 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, March 6th, 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 7th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.