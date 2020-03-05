The Weekender: Central MN Idol, Zeppo and More!

1

Enjoy some local talent musically battling it out for the second annual Central MN Idol contest at the Paramount Theatre. The event is a fundraiser put on by the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota where local performers are raising money for a charity of their choice. This year's performers are: Gregory James competing for Project Astride, Dave Lumley competing for Boys and Girls Club of Central MN, Adam Hammer competing for Pathways 4 Youth, and Tom Speckhard competing for the Terebinth Refuge. Audience members will vote for the winner through donations which will be split equally between the Youth Chorale and the charity. Tickets for the show are $34 and showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Saturday, March 7th, 7:30 p.m.