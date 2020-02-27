The Weekender: Pert Near Sandstone, SCAR Dolls and More!

3

Everyone's favorite roller derby team is back for another season. The S.C.A.R. Dolls kick off their season with a bout against the Med City Mafia at the River's Edge Convention Center Saturday. The S.C.A.R. Dolls are the original women’s flat track roller derby league in Central Minnesota. Tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free.

TICKETS: at Granite City Comics, Uff-Da Records, and The Skatin’ Place.

- Saturday, February 29th, 6:00 p.m.