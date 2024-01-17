Blast Into The Weekender With Some Music & More
There is a nice mix of outdoor and indoor events and some fun music events in The Weekender for January 19 - 21. If you have a weekend event you want us to know about email us here.
- 1
Stage Fright: A tribute to The Band and Bob DylanPioneer Place on 5th - St. Cloud
See the tribute band Minnesota’s Last Waltz: Dan J. Israel as Bob Dylan, John J. Herchert as Robbie Robertson, David J. Ross as Leon Helm, and more as they reenact The Band’s Thanksgiving Day concert from November 25, 1976, that featured a slew of guest appearances like Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Neil Diamond. It was the group's farewell/last live performance. Saturday, January 20th from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The cost is $27.00.
- 2
Song Blast: Dueling GuitarsFalls Ballroom - Little Falls
See this unique comedy and musical duo perform their high-energy, audience-interactive show on Friday, January 19th. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. The cost is $40 but a portion of the proceeds go to Oasis Central MN (housing insecure in Morrison County). You can get tickets ahead of time on Eventbrite or by calling 320-733-6497.
- 3
16th Annual Sons of Norway BarnelopetRiverside Park - St. Cloud
The Sons of Norway are hosting their 16th Annual Barnelopet cross-country or Nordic ski event at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is for kids ages 3-13 with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. and races starting at 1:00 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, cookies, and Norwegian demonstrations. The event is free, there will be free ski equipment for the kids to use and they set up the races by age groups.
- 4
Relay for Life Craft ShowTech High School
Come see area arts and crafts from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Tech High School and help support Relay for Life.
- 5
“The Coldest” Hip Hop Night:The Keller Bar - St. Cloud
See live music from hip-hop artists: L-DuB & Robs, Smokey, Lil Bimmy, The Ones Known As, and more. Saturday, January 20th. Doors open at 9 pm and music starts at 10 pm. It is a 21-and-over show, but there is no cover charge.