In Addition To Super Bowl, The Weekender Has You Covered

In Addition To Super Bowl, The Weekender Has You Covered

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
loading...

If you don't already have enough fun planned with it being Superbowl Sunday, The Weekender has you covered with some great activities to do before settling in for the big game.  Some of the events even have proceeds going to a good cause. There are some fun activities you can do on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday before the big game. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

  • 1

    36th Annual Sportsman Show

    St. Cloud

    Taking place Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center, you can check out a ton of outdoor fun items:  Resorts, lodges, camps from the Mid-west and Canada, Boats, RVs, hunting & fishing seminars, live trout pond, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel, and more. Visit the website for more info and a seminar schedule.

    Adults $10, kids 12-6 $2.50, children 5 and under free.

    FRI:  12:00 – 9:00 p.m.

    SAT:  10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

    SUN:  10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
    loading...
  • 2

    Pet Valentine Photo

    St. Cloud

    If you love your Pet as much as me, this looks like a fun activity for a good cause to boot.  On Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pet Evolution in St. Cloud, get your picture taken with your pet for Valentine's Day, A $10 donation is required but part of the proceeds go to Grey Face Rescue.

    Paul Habstritt, WJON
    loading...
  • 3

    Craft Show

    Sartell

    A fun arts and crafts show from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday before the Superbowl at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.  Over 25 area crafters will display items including greeting cards, fleece clothing, pottery, leather, and more.  Pick up a unique gift for Valentine’s Day.

    Atonement Lutheran Church
    loading...
  • 4

    Amadeus Chamber Symphony Concert

    St. Cloud

    Annual Winter Concert with music from Arriaga, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, and Wagner. Michael Zellgert is the guest conductor with invited high school seniors. Free Admission but goodwill donations are accepted. The concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

    Amadeus Chamber Symphony
    loading...
  • 5

    Rummage Sale

    Eagle's Club - St. Cloud

    Potentially find that unique old treasure like a toy, book, or record at this rummage sale taking place at the Eagle's Club on both Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. Proceeds go to Bri's Lodge which helps support families that are grieving the loss of a loved one.

    Marlo Tama, Getty Images
    loading...
Filed Under: St. cloud weekend events, Super Bowl activities, The Weekender
Categories: Featured, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON