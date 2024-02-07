In Addition To Super Bowl, The Weekender Has You Covered
If you don't already have enough fun planned with it being Superbowl Sunday, The Weekender has you covered with some great activities to do before settling in for the big game. Some of the events even have proceeds going to a good cause. There are some fun activities you can do on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday before the big game. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
36th Annual Sportsman ShowSt. Cloud
Taking place Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center, you can check out a ton of outdoor fun items: Resorts, lodges, camps from the Mid-west and Canada, Boats, RVs, hunting & fishing seminars, live trout pond, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel, and more. Visit the website for more info and a seminar schedule.
Adults $10, kids 12-6 $2.50, children 5 and under free.
FRI: 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.
SAT: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
SUN: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pet Valentine PhotoSt. Cloud
If you love your Pet as much as me, this looks like a fun activity for a good cause to boot. On Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pet Evolution in St. Cloud, get your picture taken with your pet for Valentine's Day, A $10 donation is required but part of the proceeds go to Grey Face Rescue.
Craft ShowSartell
A fun arts and crafts show from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday before the Superbowl at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Over 25 area crafters will display items including greeting cards, fleece clothing, pottery, leather, and more. Pick up a unique gift for Valentine’s Day.
Amadeus Chamber Symphony ConcertSt. Cloud
Annual Winter Concert with music from Arriaga, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, and Wagner. Michael Zellgert is the guest conductor with invited high school seniors. Free Admission but goodwill donations are accepted. The concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.
Rummage SaleEagle's Club - St. Cloud
Potentially find that unique old treasure like a toy, book, or record at this rummage sale taking place at the Eagle's Club on both Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. Proceeds go to Bri's Lodge which helps support families that are grieving the loss of a loved one.