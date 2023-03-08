Time To Rally! Silent Auction, Benefit Dinner Being Held For Central Minnesota Man
MEET THE HILLUKKA FAMILY FROM MENAHGA
A community member and his family from Menahga could really use our help right now. Jon Hillukka suffered a massive seizure in January of 2022. Followed by a craniotomy, Jon was diagnosed with an Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain tumor (Grade 3).
THEIR STORY
After this, Jon had to have another craniotomy, many different therapies, extensive radiation treatments, and many months of temozolomide chemotherapy.
Due to his illness, Jon lost his CDL License, making it impossible for Jon to continue working. His wife, Krystal, was able to find a job but it's not as lucrative as Jon's job was.
Jon & Krystal have 5 children, and now with mounting expenses, could really use our help. Funds raised for the Hilluka family will be used to pay the many bills that are accumulating from Jon's continuing medical treatments.
PLEASE COME TO THE BENEFIT
Everyone is invited to come to this event to help support this family, not only financially but emotionally as well.
The Jon Hillukka Benefit, Dinner, Carnival, and Silent Auction will be taking place on Friday, March 24th at the Faithbridge Church, at 1505 Park Ave. S. in Park Rapids.
Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7 pm and the food being served includes:
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches
- Cheesy Potatoes
- Cole Slaw
- Beverages
- Desserts
SILENT AUCTION ITEMS WELCOME
If you would like to donate something for the Silent Auction, new and like-new items are welcome. You can drop off items at Faithbridge Church Park Rapids or A Clean Plate Grocery-Menahga, or you can call Beth at 218.255.2054 or Sherry at 701.361.5097 for pick up.
DONATIONS BEING ACCEPTED
Monetary donations may be dropped off at any TruStar Federal Credit Union or Mailed to:
Trustar Federal Credit Union
PO BOX 128
Menahga, MN 56464
Make checks payable to Jon Hillukka Donation Account