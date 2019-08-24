Tigers Rally Past Twins

Pitching woes for the Minnesota Twins continued in their loss to the Detroit Tigers at home on Friday night.

Minnesota got ahead early. Jorge Polanco got home on a Nelson Cruz double in the first inning, and Miguel Sano knocked one out of the park for a solo homer in the second. In the fifth inning, Minnesota went up 3-0 with a home run from Jake Cave.

The tide turned in the sixth inning when the Tigers exploited the Twin's pitching staff. They tallied five runs and claimed the lead 5-3. By the end of the eighth, Minnesota trailed 7-5 even after a two-run home run by Sano to bring in Luis Arraez.

Cave hit his second home run of the game in the ninth inning, but it was not enough to give the Twins a win. They fell 9-6 to Detroit.

Jose Berrios threw five strikeouts but allowed 10 hits in just over five innings of work. Detroit finished with 17 hits in the game to Minnesota's nine.

The Twins fall to 77-51. They take the field again on Saturday for game two against the Tigers. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.