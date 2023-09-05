Thurman J. Slack, 91, Paynesville

February 19, 1932 - August 30, 2023

Thurman James Slack, 91, of Paynesville, died on August 30, 2023, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s.

Thurm was born on February 19, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Arthur and Agnes Slack. He was big brother to Richard Slack, who was born a decade later. Thurm graduated from Sturgis (MI) High School in 1950, where he was an accomplished percussionist specializing in the marimba. Thurm graduated from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) with a degree in engineering.

Thurm married Joyce Mae Thomas on August 20, 1955. They were married for over 68 years, raising their five children: Paul, Cynthia, David, William, and Michael.

Thurm was a 1950’s era US Army veteran, serving in the Regular Army, as well as the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

His career in sales and quality assurance led him to jobs in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Thurm enjoyed many hobbies. He was a passionate barbershop singer, competing in both quartets and choruses. He served as a member of the international board of directors for the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Thurm was part of four generations of Eagle Scouts, preceded by his father, Art, followed by his son, Paul, and his grandson, Peter.

Thurm was an avid golfer and an accomplished bridge player. In early retirement years, Thurm and Joyce spent five years traveling across the United States and Canada with their 5th wheel. After their RV adventure, they settled in Georgetown, Texas for 12 years before returning to Golden Valley, Minnesota to be near family.

A lifelong follower of Jesus Christ, Thurm modeled a living faith for his family and friends. He helped establish a new church development. He was an elder, a Stephens Minister and a close adviser to pastoral leaders. Above all, he ministered to many with his exceptional tenor voice, singing in many church choirs, in church musicals, and with his gospel quartet in care centers. To the end he found comfort in Scripture and singing hymns.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care Thurm received over the last year at the Paynesville Care Center.

Thurm is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his brother, Richard; his children Paul (Barb); Cynthia (David) Lenz; David (Mary); William (Ellie); and Michael (Lori); 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Thurm’s life and faith on Saturday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. (Central time) at Faith Church of Minnetonka, MN, preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at www.faithchurchmn.org. Memorials are preferred to Faith Church (12007 Excelsior Blvd.; Minnetonka, MN 55343) or Hope Church (7132 Portland Ave.; Richfield, MN 55423).