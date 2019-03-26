Three Taken To Hospital After Rear End Crash Near Rockford

ROCKFORD -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Deadrick Avenue near Rockford.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Ram and a Ford Fusion were both heading west on Highway 55 when the Dodge slowed and stopped to yield to traffic and was rear-ended by the Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Dodge, 48-year-old Jason Boughton of Rice, and his passenger, 34-year-old Matthew Sieverding of Humboldt, South Dakota, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 21-year-old Bretton Wendling of Buffalo, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.