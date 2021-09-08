Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
CUSHING -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 at 270th Street near Cushing.
A vehicle driven by 33-year-old Kristen Jones of Onamia was making a U-turn from the westbound lanes of Highway 10 to go east when it struck a vehicle driven by 58 year old Laura Hardie of Lakeville.
Jones, Hardie, and a passenger 83-year-old Dennis McNelis of Lakeville were all taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
