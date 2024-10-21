Three People Hurt in Two Motorcycle Crash

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 28 near Sauk Centre. Both motorcycles were traveling west when they collided.

Twenty-two-year-old Scout Nathe of Grey Eagle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-four-year-old Chae Kuhlman of Sauk Centre was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

His passenger 20-year-old Cadence Kuperus of Sauk Centre was also taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES