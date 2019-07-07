Three People Hurt in SUV Crash in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN -- Three people were hurt in a crash in South Haven on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 2.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going south on County Road 2, failed to stop at the stop sign, and hit a second SUV that was going west on Highway 55.

The passenger in the first SUV, 28-year-old Leah Medved of Blaine, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the second SUV, 67-year-old Patricia Denne of West St. Paul and 64-year-old Bonita Radi of Hugo, suffered minor injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.

Neither driver, 24-year-old Steven Wollenzien of Blaine and 66-year-old Roger Denne of South Haven, was hurt.