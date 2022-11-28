Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on County Road 49 and collided with a vehicle heading south. The sheriff's office says both vehicles veered off into the ditch.

Sharples was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 45-year-old Kelly Breuchel of Cold Spring, and her passenger were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

