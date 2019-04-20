Three People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ELK RIVER -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Elk River last week. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Highway 10 and Joplin Street NW on April 12th.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Highway 10 and turned to go north on 185th Ave NW on a yellow light. The car was hit in the intersection by an SUV headed west on Highway 10.

The driver of the car, 71-year-old Johanna Klatt of Princeton, and the driver and passenger in the SUV, 58-year-old Randall Vanek and 57-year-old Regina Vanek of Elk River, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.