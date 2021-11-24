Three People Hurt in Head-On Crash Near Buffalo

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP -- Three people were hurt in a head-on crash near Buffalo Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 22-year-old Donavon Baity of Buffalo was westbound on Highway 55 at around 5:15 a.m. when he veered across the centerline and struck an eastbound pickup head-on.

Baity was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Joseph James of Becker, and his passenger 35-year-old Steven Reibe of St. Cloud suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

