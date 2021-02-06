Three People Hurt in Crash Near Becker

BECKER -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Becker Friday night. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 10 west of County Road 11.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was stalled in the westbound lane of Highway 10. Authorities say a car hit the SUV and was then hit by a second car.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Sahara Ketsene of Big Lake, the driver of the second car, 23-year-old Kayla Norgaard of Becker, and her passenger, 15-year-old Abigail Lorentz of St. Peter, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car, 18-year-old Emery Olson of Becker, and the seven children riding in the SUV were not hurt.

Authorities say some of the passengers in the SUV were outside the vehicle when the crash happened.

