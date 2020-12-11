Three People Hurt in Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 55 at Baker Avenue in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a van were stopped in the turn lane at County Road 138 and a pickup truck was going east on Highway 55. Authorities say the pickup rear-ended the van and then rear-ended the SUV.

The drivers of all three vehicles, 74-year-old Janet Danelke of Annandale, 58-year-old William Piche of Plymouth, and 19-year-old Joshua Pettit of Maple Lake, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.