Three People Hurt in a Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Three people were hurt when two vehicles collided in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 10 at Joplin Street at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

A car driven by 19-year-old Kally Hickle of St. Francis was going east on Highway 10 and had a flashing yellow turn signal to go north. Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 30-year-old Eric Zakrajshek of Sartell was going west on Highway 10.

Hickle turned in front of the pickup and the two collided.

Hickle and one of her passengers, 19-year-old Sheridan Christianson of Elk River, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

Zakrajshek was also taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.