Three Hurt in Crash on I-94 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Michael.

A car driven by 20-year-old Hamze Rage of Waite Park hit the concrete barrier.

Rage and a passenger, 23-year-old Abdi Abdulahi of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, 19-year-old Lul Mohamed of Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.