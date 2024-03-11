Three Dogs Die in St. Stephen House Fire
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) - No people were injured, but three dogs died in a house fire Friday in St. Stephen.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 20 block of 6th Avenue Southeast in St. Stephen Friday morning at 10:38.
The home was completely on fire by the time firefighters arrived.
The home was owned by 37-year-old Ronald Holthaus, but it was rented to 32-year-old Michael Rowley and 30-year-old Samantha Walker.
The renters were able to escape, but three dogs died in the fire.
Officials believe the home is a total loss.
