Three-Car Crash in Sartell Sends Woman to Hospital

SARTELL -- A three-car crash on the Bridge of Hope in Sartell sent a woman to the hospital Thursday.

The State Patrol responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. A car driven by 24-year-old Allisa Bontjes was southbound on Highway 15, crossing the bridge, when it merged from the left lane into the right, hitting a pickup driven by 38-year-old Jason Mohs.

The impact of the initial crash pushed the pickup into an SUV, driven by 51-year-old Todd Griffin. Griffin was waiting at a red light just south of the bridge when his vehicle was hit.

Bontjes was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not hurt.