Big Lake Man Hurt in Three-Car Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Big Lake Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Highway 10 at Euclid Avenue.

Authorities say an SUV was going east on Highway 10 and turning left onto northbound Euclid Avenue when it was T-boned by a car going west on Highway 10.

The State Patrol says the impact of the crash then pushed the car into a pickup truck that was stopped at the stop sign on Euclid Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, 78-year-old George Wetzel of Big Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Joseph Moulzolf of St. Cloud, as well as the driver of the truck, 47-year-old Joshua Peterson of Big Lake, and his 9-year-old passenger were not hurt.