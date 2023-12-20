Thomasine “Tomi” Sinclair, 92, Sartell

June 9, 1931 - December 18, 2023

Memorial services will be at a later date for Thomasine “Tomi” Sinclair, age 92 of Sartell who died Monday, December 18, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be in the Vining Lutheran Cemetery in Vining, Minnesota.

Tomi was born June 9, 1931 in Valley City, ND to Thomas Christopher & Lily (Erickson) Brown. She married John Fox Sinclair on March 10, 1951 in Valley City, ND. John died on April 8, 2004. She married Marvin Rapp on February 8, 2008 in California, and resided in California after John’s discharge from the Marines. Tomi was a mentor kindergarten teacher in El Monte, California throughout her 30-year career. She loved children, and made her classroom a place of joy and learning. She loved books, music, and spending time with her family and friends in California and during summers at the family lake cabin in Minnesota. She and John travelled to many countries during their 53 years together. After her marriage to Marvin in 2008 she moved to San Antonio, Texas, and continued summers in Minnesota. Tomi will be remembered for her love of children, her friendly ways, and her devotion to her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Marvin of Sartell; daughters, Laura (Buck) Carlson of Fridley, Deb (Patrick) Lalley of St. Joseph;; Barbara (Mark) Irons of Chino Hills, CA; grandchildren, Chelsea (Colin) Clark, Paige Carlson, Dustin (Kelsey) Carlson, James (Jenna) Lalley, Daniel (Stephanie) Lalley, Erin (Jared) Peterson, John Stone, Emily Stone, Samantha (Daniel) Turgeon, Ben Irons, Nick Irons, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, John, and her siblings, Christopher Brown, Johanne Hart, and Rick Brown.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or the University of Minnesota Amplatz Children’s Hospital.