Thomas M. “Tom” Justin, 71, St. Stephen

April 25, 1948 - July 10, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Thomas M. “Tom” Justin, age 71, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Tom was born on April 25, 1948 to Nicholas and Dorothy (Slivnik) Justin in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Tom graduated from Holdingford High School in 1966. He worked for most of his life as a truck driver, most recently retiring from Ferche Mill Work in Rice after 32 years of service. Tom was a member of the St. Stephen Sportsmen’s Club and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Tom was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, going hunting with the “Dirty Dozen” Legatt Family hunting party and going on bus trips to the Casino. Tom will be remembered for his love of his morning coffee and his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Todd (Jenny) Hamilton of Kimball, Brad (Raelynn) of Sartell, Keith of Big Lake and Rob (Courtney) of Albany; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Ron (LaVerne), Kevin, Dale (Renee) and Mary (Kevin) Rieland; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sheila; and brother, Billy.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.