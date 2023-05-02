Thomas M. Jacobs, 76, St. Cloud

March 4, 1947 - May 2, 2023

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Thomas Matthew Jacobs, age 76, of St. Cloud. He passed away peacefully at his home in St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 with his family and his dog Buddy at his side. The Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will be the celebrant. His urn will be placed at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at the Gathering Space at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Tom was born on March 4, 1947 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Harold John and Marie Monica (Tomczik) Jacobs. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and later Cathedral High School graduating in the class of 1965. He then went on to attended and graduate from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Sociology. Tom went back to school at St. Cloud Vocational and Technical College and received his LPN Nursing Degree in 1979.

He was united in marriage to Ione Yvette Merdan on October 7, 1972 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN. They lived all their married life in St. Cloud, raising their three sons. He worked as an LPN at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for 29 years. Tom volunteered extensively throughout his life and had logged more than 3,000 hours with the Whitney Senior Center. He was committed to the Knights of Columbus and for the last 9 years, Tom and Ione collected and distributed over 4,500 coats at a minimum! He loved to call bingo and square dances. He was active at his church – checking blood pressures and ushering at mass. Over the years he volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Project Heal. He became a Licensed Practical Nurse in the early 1970’s when it wasn’t considered an appropriate career for a man, but he wanted to help others. He established the LPN Alliance in the St. Cloud Area, which was a continuing Education group for nurses.

Tom loved to camp, fish, play cribbage and watch the Twins. He had a love-hate relationship with the Vikings. He was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Tom is survived by; his wife of 50 years Ione; three sons, Aaron (Sarah), Nick (Alicia), and Dan (Lisa); grandchildren, Joseph, Callie, Cayden, Abigail, Landon, Weston, Brennan, Cullen and Adalyn; one brother Jim (Carol); nieces and nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews; and of course, Buddy who was by his side until the very end. He loved to play pool, fish, and checkers with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marie, man’s best friend Charlie, his in-laws, Joseph and Catherine (Thielman) Merdan.

The family would like to extend and a “thank you” to CentraCare Hospice and Dr. Jurgens and staff for their support.

Memorials are preferred to Knights of Columbus Council #5548, “Coats for Kids” in lieu of flowers.