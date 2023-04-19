Thomas John Enneking, 90, Albany

December 12, 1932 - April 14, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Enneking, age 90, of Albany, will be on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 AM at Church of Seven Dolors, Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. Interment St. Benedict’s Cemetery, Avon. Tom passed away on April 14, 2023, at Mother Mercy Nursing Home, Albany. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Thomas John Enneking was born on December 12, 1932, in Melrose to Henry and Rose (Thielen) Enneking. He was the sixth of nine children. After graduating from Melrose High School, Tom farmed with his father for eight years. In 1958, he chose to enter the Crosier Order as a brother. After 20 happy years with the Crosiers and after receiving approval from the Vatican, Tom chose to leave the Order. In March of 1979, Tom met Laurel Schneider. They were married on August 3, 1979. Tom worked for 3M in St. Paul. After their marriage, Tom was transferred to Fremont, Nebraska where Tom Worked as a Human Resource Training Coordinator and Production Supervisor. After retiring, Tom and Laurel moved back to Minnesota making their home in Avon. Tom and Laurel cared for Laurel’s sister for many years. Tom was involved in the playing and coaching of many sports, including volleyball, tennis, and football. He also loved doing landscaping and because of this love, he volunteered for 11 years updating records and beautifying the Avon cemetery. He also served as president of St. Benedict’s Church Cemetery Committee in Avon. Throughout his married life with Laurel, Thomas helped care for Anita, Laurel’s sister. He lovingly accepted her as their family. Tom was very active in the Knights of Columbus in Nebraska, while joining as a 3rd degree Knight.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Laurel and her sister, Anita, sisters, Shirley Nathe, Arlene (Les) Eiden, and sisters-in-law, Jean Enneking and Karen Dolan.

Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose, stepmother, Francis Rehkamp, brothers and sisters, Clarence Enneking, Ervin Enneking, LeRoy (Margaret) Enneking, James (Lila) Enneking, Alma (John) Mergen and Louise (Ken) Wood.

Tom’s family would like to thank everyone associated with Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.