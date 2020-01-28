Thomas F. Robertson, 72, St. Cloud

March 13, 1947 - January 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas F. Robertson, 72 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Thomas Frederick Robertson was born on March 13, 1947 in Sartell to Frank and Alvina (Juenemann) Robertson. He married Mary Manthey on March 1, 1969. Tom worked as a farmer for many years and also worked for Excel Optical, Landy Meat Packing until they closed, St. Cloud Auto Wrecking and Rick’s Towing out of Royalton. He was a member of the Church of St. Augustine in St. Cloud. He enjoyed driving trucks, hunting, fishing, playing cards and dice with Mary and spending time with his grandchildren. Tom was a kind man, who was very hard working, but also liked to joke around and have a great time.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Mary of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Michael (Janet) of Waite Park, Kimberly (Brett Johnson) of St. Cloud and Scott (Stacey) of Rice; half-brother, Joe of Redmann, OR; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick, Danny and Eddy; and sister, Mary Koenig.