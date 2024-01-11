Thomas Edward Stein, 84, St. Cloud

February 8, 1939 - January 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday January 16, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas Stein, 84 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. St. Anthony’s Parish prayers will be at 5PM on Monday.

Thomas was born February 8, 1939 in St. Cloud to Clement & Virginia (Boomer) Stein. He served his country in the Unites States Army. He received his Bachelor’s degree and MBA from St. Cloud State University. He married Joyce Meier on October 1, 1977 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. Tom worked in administration at St. Cloud State University until his retirement. He is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the East Side VFW Post # 4847. Tom enjoyed spending time fishing, bowling and spending time at the lake cabin. He was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of St. Cloud; brother, George of Minnetonka; sister, Margaret Lindenfelser of Otsego.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John, sisters, Mary Woelfel, Virginia “Ginny” Tobin, father and mother in laws, Leo & Inez Meier.

Memorials are preferred to the Catholic Charities Food Shelf.