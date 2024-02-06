Thomas E. Fishel, 58, Milaca

March 6, 1965 - February 1, 2024

Thomas E. Fishel, age 58 of Milaca, MN, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024, at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina, with his wife and brother-in-law, Tim Mudek by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Long Siding Station, 10038 55th Street, Princeton. A celebration with his family will be held from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Hike Haven in Forrest Park in Bloomington, IL.

Thomas was born to Miley Albert and Patricia Launa (Provance) Fishel on March 6, 1965, in Lincoln, IL. He married Julie Mudek on March 1, 2022, in Sun Lakes, AZ. Thomas was a custodian at the Princeton High School for 17 ½ years. He loved playing horseshoes, fishing, traveling, hiking, gardening, lawncare, singing to old country, Elvis, and 60s and 70s music, and spending time with family and friends.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Julie Fishel; son, Thomas Earl Fishel; daughters, Julie Belville and Charli (Abdel) Shabazz; grandchildren, Courtney, Cayden, Jase, Gabriel, Skylar, Addison, Kingston, and Macie; siblings, Bonnie Loffler, Harley “David” Fishel, Margaret (Steve) Moore, Bernice Fischel, Paul Fishel, and Evelyn Whitfield-Fishel; mother-in-law, Beverly Mudek; brother-in-law, Tim Mudek; step-children, Steven (Katie) Burgoon, Travis Burgoon, and Kendra (John) Butler; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Miley Fishel; and mother, Patricia White.