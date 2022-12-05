Thomas A. Shantz, 89, St. Joseph and Wilmette, IL

December 5, 1932 - November 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph MN for Thomas Alvin Shantz, age 89, of Wilmette IL who passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Hall.

Tom passed a few days short of his 90th birthday. Born on December 5, 1932 in Buffalo, New York to Marc and Grace (Carveth) Shantz. He served Honorably as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Married Irene Redden Shantz in Pensacola FL where he received his Wings, and proceeded to have five children. In 1971, He married Helen (Schaefer), at St. Joseph’s Church, Wilmette, IL Tom and Helen raised their combined family in Wilmette and Winnetka, IL. In 2001 they retired to Savannah, GA. and then St. Cloud. He graduated from Loyola Academy in Wilmette IL and graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree from Marquette University Wisconsin.

Tom’s Catholic faith was center to his life. He was active in his Parish regardless of where he resided. Husband, father, step-father, grandfather, businessman, loved to play golf. He always said the good die young and the worst day on the golf course was better than his best day in the office. Tom’s life was full. He was a respected business owner and president of Midwest Component Sales, Chicago IL for 40 years.

Tom was generous and gracious. He loved all of his family dearly. There was nothing he enjoyed more than going to mass followed by a visit and meal with family. He was our patriarch and paid careful attention to the needs and safety of his large clan. A strong presence in all our lives and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his 10 children, Sharon Sanders (Herb), Norman Mick, Monica Mick-Hager, Thomas A Shantz, Jr. (Teresa), Maggie Smith (Craig), Grace Marie Shantz, Marc Shantz, II, Margaret Shantz, Elizabeth Diana Shantz Hanna and Joanne (Kurt) Schneider; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and his brother, Richard Shantz (Delores “DJ”) of Orlando, Fl. and many nieces and nephews

Tom was preceded in death by his parents- Marc A. Shantz & Grace Carveth Shantz; sister Mary Carole Craine, Irene Shantz, and his wife, Helen Schaefer Shantz.