This Weekend Art in Motion Music Festival Outdoor Concert Series

Summers in Minnesota generally include as much time as possible outside for most people. The Lake Wobegon Trail in Holdingford is one of the most popular trails in the area for biking, hiking and enjoying the outdoors.

This weekend Art in Motion turns it up a notch with the Art in Motion Music Festival. This is an outdoor concert series that includes music from several local performers such as Michael Shynes, Leon Laudenbach, Ring of Kerry, Harper's Chord, and Nelson Hamilton.

Not only will there be music to enjoy, but there will also be a craft sale, there will be art projects for both parents and kids, Boho Cafe treats including ice cream and craft beer, and also will includes an art gallery including "A Butterfly Effect" which will be on display.

Tickets for the weekend are on sale $40 for the entire weekend, Kids 15 and under are free. You can also purchase single day tickets on site for $15 for Friday night, $20 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday.

If there is inclement weather, ticket refunds will be given in the form of a voucher for the Boho Cafe. COVID precautions and protocols will be recommended. Social distancing from people not within your bubble, masking is encouraged when not eating or drinking and capacity will be limited to 250 people.

Performance schedule and address: 1400 4th St Holdingford:

Friday: Ring of Kerry 6-8 PM

Saturday: Art on a Roll drop-in workshop: 11 AM- 2 PM, Charlie Roth: 1-2:20 PM Nelson Hamilton 3-5 PM, Harpers Chord 6-8 PM

Sunday: Michael Shynes 1-2:30 Adam Hammer 3-5



