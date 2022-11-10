If you are looking for a Christmas outing like none other this holiday season, you need to make your way down to Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in Minneapolis for some holiday cheer. Every holiday season (which they determine is October 1st - January 28th) the whole tiki bar restaurant gets a holiday overlay that would put Disney World to shame.

The 4-month Christmas Festivus taking over Psycho Suzi’s is the most carousing arousing Christmas themed bar and restaurant experience in the North. Mary’s Christmas Palace celebrates all things Christmas in the best way possible: extravagantly tacky, escapist merriment, and lots of holiday bites & booze.

My friends and I went last year on a whim and had the best time. We walked through the door and all of our jaws hit the floor in awe of the sheer amount of Christmas and holiday decor. Lights, tinsel, and gaudy baubles covered every square inch of the restaurant space and made it feel like you were literally wrapped inside the gift itself. It was pure bliss.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Get our free mobile app

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Not only was the atmosphere a holiday spectacular, but so was the menu. This drink that my friend ordered was literally served in an ornament that you would pour over ice. Making "spirits" bright for sure.

If you find yourself in Minneapolis this holiday season, or if you're looking for a Christmas outing to remember, be sure to make a reservation online here. There is a reservation seat fee of $5.99, but it's highly recommended, especially in November and December due to the popularity of this attraction. A seat reservation guarantees you up to 1.5 hours of merriment and magic at your designated indoor table for Christmas drinking and dining, or just dining, or just drinking. Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as availability allows and do not have a reservation seat fee.

Check out more on Psycho Suzi's transformation into Mary's Christmas Palace here.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022