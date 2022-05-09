Summer is on the horizon, time to start planning all the fun things you are going to do. Send this out to the group chat, "let's rent a floating tiki bar!" I'm willing to bet your friends will be in for that.

The Battle Lake Floating Oasis is a festive tiki bar-themed pontoon that can be found on West Battle Lake in Ottertail County. Jeff Johnson is the owner of it, and got the idea to build and rent this fun piece of equipment in the lakes area after seeing something similar down in Florida.

The cost to rent it is $500 for 4 hours or $800 for 8 hours. Up to 16 passengers can be on board, captain included. The best part is that everyone brings their own food and drinks. I know my friend group loves a good BYOB situation.

A popular place to see this party barge in action is the sandbar on West Battle Lake. Throughout the summer you can find it there hosting birthday parties, bachelorette outings, and creating lifelong memories for people.

If your crowd is interested in renting out the Battle Lake Floating Oasis this summer, you can do so on their Facebook page

