This Spicy Cheesy Cauliflower Recipe Will Blow Your Mind
CAULIFLOWER IS JUST PLAIN DELICIOUS
Not everyone eats cauliflower because it's good for you; some people just eat it because it tastes freaking amazing. It's great as a soup, an appetizer; deep fried or baked, cauliflower is everyone's friend.
The same goes for this great recipe. You can make it in a healthier version, or you can make it straight up cheese and sour creamy heaven; have it your way.
DIRECTIONS
Ingredients
- 1 head of Cauliflower
- 1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt for a healthier fewer calorie option
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup La Choy Crunchy Noodles (or NONE).
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped red pepper
- 1 cup chopped onions (Optional)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Season with Garlic salt or to heat it up use Cayenne pepper
Directions
Heat oven to 350. Grease or spray a square baking pan or dish. Chop up your cauliflower and boil until it is just starting to get tender, so there's still a little crunch to it. Drain.
In a large bowl, combine the strained cauliflower, with all of the ingredients, except noodles, and then transfer to the baking dish. Sprinkle the top with La Choy Crunchy Noodles. For a healthier option, don't use any at all.
Bake for 40-50 minutes uncovered and serve.
ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS
You can also make this recipe a little less healthy by adding a can of Cream of Chicken soup, but I'm just sayin, it does add a bit of heaven to this already tasty recipe. You can also add parmesan cheese to the recipe for an added bit of fun.