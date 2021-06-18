This Spicy Cheesy Cauliflower Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

CAULIFLOWER IS JUST PLAIN DELICIOUS

Not everyone eats cauliflower because it's good for you; some people just eat it because it tastes freaking amazing. It's great as a soup, an appetizer; deep fried or baked, cauliflower is everyone's friend.

The same goes for this great recipe. You can make it in a healthier version, or you can make it straight up cheese and sour creamy heaven; have it your way.

Get our free mobile app

DIRECTIONS

Ingredients

1 head of Cauliflower

1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt for a healthier fewer calorie option

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup La Choy Crunchy Noodles (or NONE).

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 cup chopped red pepper

1 cup chopped onions (Optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Season with Garlic salt or to heat it up use Cayenne pepper

Directions

Heat oven to 350. Grease or spray a square baking pan or dish. Chop up your cauliflower and boil until it is just starting to get tender, so there's still a little crunch to it. Drain.

In a large bowl, combine the strained cauliflower, with all of the ingredients, except noodles, and then transfer to the baking dish. Sprinkle the top with La Choy Crunchy Noodles. For a healthier option, don't use any at all.

Bake for 40-50 minutes uncovered and serve.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

You can also make this recipe a little less healthy by adding a can of Cream of Chicken soup, but I'm just sayin, it does add a bit of heaven to this already tasty recipe. You can also add parmesan cheese to the recipe for an added bit of fun.

In Pictures: What Education Looks Like Around the World During a Pandemic

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.