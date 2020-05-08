Third Person Charged in Beltrami County Homicide, Arson

BEMIDJI (AP) -- A third person has been charged in a Beltrami County homicide and arson case.

Thirty-two-year-old Devin Belcourt, of Bagley, was arrested in Naytahwaush Tuesday in connection with an incident Sunday in which a man was found dead in a burning home near Bemidji and another man was found with gunshot wounds.

Belcourt is charged with second-degree intentional murder, arson, and burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week in Minot. A criminal complaint says the three planned to steal drugs, a safe and money from the victims' home.