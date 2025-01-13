Thielen Meats of Pierz is known as one of the best places to get thick-cut bacon, steaks, sausages, jerky, smoked fish -- you know, all the good stuff.

The problem is even if you know it's one of the top spots for quality meats in the state, it's a destination. Or a special stop on the way up north. A special treat.

Well, if you're in the Twin Cities -- and can't come to the party, Thielen Meats will bring the party to you later this month.

Thielen is hosting a pop-up shop on Saturday, January 25th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Maple Grove.

This is the second Maple Grove pop-up store for Thielen Meats. They did this last March as well.

You can pre-order by calling 320-468-6616 and make sure you get your favorite items.

Or you can take your chances and buy from the available selection at the pop-up store on January 25th.

The employee-owned Thielen Meats of Pierz is celebrating its 100th Anniversary and has a rich history of serving the region and state.

It's received national and regional acclaim from The New York Times and Food Network as well as Minnesota kudos from WCCO-TV, The Minnesota StarTribune and The Brainerd Dispatch.

