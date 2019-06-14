June 30, 1962 - June 11, 2019

Therese Louise Thommes, 56 year old resident of Robbinsdale, MN formerly of Little Falls and Pierz died Tuesday, June 11 at Good Samaritan Society in Robbinsdale.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Matthew Langager officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held at St. St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Pierz.

Therese Louise Thommes was born on June 30, 1962 in Little Falls, MN to the late Ernest and Adeline (Hurrle) Thommes. She attended boarding school in Worthington, MN and also Little Falls Community Schools. Therese graduated from Little Falls Community Schools with the class of 1982. Therese was disabled her whole life and required many surgeries, therapy sessions and doctor visits. She lived in Phoenix House, Truvilla in Minneapolis, St. Otto’s Care Center, Pierz Villa and most recently at Good Samaritan Society in Robbinsdale. She enjoyed reading, taking care of pet cats, dog, horses and her favorite pet dog, Toby. She loved listening to music, reading the Morrison County Record newspaper, watching movies and attending Mass. Therese especially enjoyed her walks around town with her mother, attending the Morrison County Fair, her stuffed animals and her secret friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Anthony “Tony” Thommes of Coon Rapids, MN, Mary Moen of Rogers, MN, Janice Brolsma of Appleton, WI, Dianne Thommes of Bloomington, MN, Carol Jansen of Blaine, godmother, Rose Janorschke and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death b y her parents, Ernest and Adeline Thommes; sister, Maureen Thommes; grandparents, Casper and Katie Thommes and Xavier and Mary Hurrle and godfather, Alvin Janorschke.

The arrangements for Therese are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.