Theresa “Terry” M. Barrett, 82, Sartell

December 14, 1940 - October 11, 2023

Theresa “Terry” M. Barrett, age 82, died Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Terry was born on December 14, 1940, in Moorhead, MN to Otto and Margaret (Acheson) Thole. She graduated from Shanley High School, Fargo, ND in 1958. Terry attended College of St. Benedict St. Joseph, MN for two years. She married Robert Barrett on September 16, 1961, in Moorhead, MN. They moved to Sartell and Terry stayed at home to raise their three children. She continued to take care of her family by helping her children and her grandchildren. When her children were older, Terry worked at a local drug store for 14 years before retiring as the store manager in 2000. She was a gifted seamstress, and an excellent cook and baker. She was known for her M&M cookies. She enjoyed gardening and teaching her children to be creative with crafts. She made custom blankets and Teddy Bears for her grandchildren and her grandnieces and grandnephews. Terry volunteered at St. Francis Xavier parish where she helped children with their reading and writing.

Terry is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Barrett, Sartell, MN, daughters, Kim (Michael) Reiff, Maple Grove, MN, Stephanie (Messah) Combey, Eden Prairie, MN, son, Thomas (Annette) Barrett, Waconia, MN, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, brother, Brother Otto Thole, O.S.B., and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Margaret Thole, and two brothers, Fr. Thomas Thole O.S.B. and Fr. Simeon Thole, O.S.B.

Memorials preferred to St. John’s Abbey, St. Francis Xavier School, or Cathedral High School.