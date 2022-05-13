Theresa Philippi, 94, Royalton, formerly of Waite Park

December 15, 1927 - May 11, 2022

Theresa Philippi, 94 year old resident of Royalton, formerly of Waite Park, died Wednesday, May 11 at her home in Royalton with her family by her side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park.