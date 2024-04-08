Theresa A. Schmidt, 80, St. Augusta

March 8, 1944 - April 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Theresa A. Schmidt, age 80 of St. Augusta will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Theresa passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Theresa was born on March 8, 1944 in St. Cloud to the late John and Frances (Streitz) Witte. She was employed in the manufacturing industry prior to marrying Gilbert Schmidt on March 12, 1982 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, St. Ann’s Christian Women and the Nocturnal Adoration Society.

Theresa loved playing cards, working in her flower gardens, casino trips with friends and spending time with her beloved dogs. Above all, she treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and little pranks.

She is survived by her step-children, Bill (Joyce), Cindy (Tim) Terwey, Rob (Laurie) all of Clearwater, Amy Schmidt of Colorado Springs, CO and Jeff of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Marian Fischer, Edward (Eileen) Witte, Leona “Lee” Hibbard, Bernard Witte and Richard Witte; sisters-in-law, Clara Witte, Katherine Schmidt, Delphine Waltzing; and brother-in-law, Gerald (Bernice) Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert in 2009; grandson, Charlie Schmidt in 2003; siblings, Rita, Raymond and Bernadette Witte, brothers-in-law; Herman Fischer and Jack Hibbard, Clarence Schmidt and Dennis Waltzing; sisters-in-law, Bernadine and Cecelia Witte, Evelyn Proell; nieces, Lorie Fischer and Lisa Novak.

A special thank you to the ICU unit at the St. Cloud Hospital.