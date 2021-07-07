Theisen Resigns from St. Joseph City Council

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council has another vacancy to fill.

During Monday night's meeting, the council accepted the resignation of Brian Theisen.

Mayor Rick Schultz says the council will use the same process as before by taking applications from the public and then conducting interviews. The position will be posted Wednesday through July 21st. Interviews will be conducted the week of July 26th. Schultz says the goal is to fill the vacancy by August 2nd.

Back in January Anne Buckvold resigned from the council. Kevin Kluesner was selected from a pool of eight applicants.

