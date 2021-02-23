St. Joseph City Council Selects Kluesner as Newest Member

ST. JOSEPH – The St. Joseph City Council has a new member.

Kevin Kluesner was selected from a pool of eight applicants and has accepted the position, according to Mayor Rick Schultz.

At the end of January, the St. Joseph City Council voted against holding a special election and began accepting applications from interested members of the community for the seat left vacant following the resignation of Anne Buckvold.

Kluesner and the other applicants were interviewed by the city council on February 18.

Kluesner, a graduate of St. John’s University, is a financial advisor with Ledge Wealth Management in Sartell and the founder of St. Joseph-based Kluesner Financial.

He will be sworn in on March 1.