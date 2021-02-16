St. Joseph City Council to Interview 8 Finalists for Open Seat

ST. JOSEPH – Eight candidates are vying for a newly vacant seat on the St. Joseph City Council.

At the end of January, the council voted against holding a special election, opting instead to take applications from members of the community for the seat left vacant after the resignation of Anne Buckvold.

Each applicant will be interviewed by the council on Thursday afternoon. Candidates include Carmie Mick, Tom Dullinger, Jonathan Hazen, Mike Osterman, Paul Orvis, Paul Phillipp and Kevin Kluesner.

Three of the candidates, Mick, Osterman and Orvis, were candidates for the council in the November 2020 election.

The council intends to whittle the applicant list down to three finalists before making a final decision by March 1.

Buckvold resigned from the council in January, citing a change in life circumstances.