The Weekender: The Rock Gods, Moe Bandy and More!

Take the family to see a movie this week at Parkwood Cinema. The Theater is hosting their Kids Summer Cinema series now through August. Wrapping up Thursday is the movie The Croods: A New Age. That will be followed by Despicable Me, which will run Sunday and Monday. The Kids Summer Cinema offers tickets to these flicks for just $2. To get your tickets and to view showtimes you can log on to their website.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, July 15th

- Sunday, July 18th

- Monday, July 19th